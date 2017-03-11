Browns release QB Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III was due a $750,000 roster bonus Saturday and was to make $6million for the 2017 season.

If recently acquired Brock Osweiler gets a shot at quarterback with the Cleveland Browns, he won't be competing against Robert Griffin III.

The Browns released Griffin on Friday, ending his time in Cleveland after only one season.

Earlier, Griffin himself appeared to confirm multiple reports of the pending move with a tweet in which he thanked Browns fans.

The move reportedly saves the Browns not only $6million due RG3 for 2017, but also a $750,000 roster bonus he would have been due Saturday.

The roster move comes the day after the Browns acquired Osweiler from the Houston Texans along with a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Griffin, who turned 27 last month, has played in only 14 games over the past three seasons because of injuries. One of those 14 games was noteworthy last season because it was the Browns' only victory — 20-17 against the Chargers — in a 1-15 season.

He completed 87 of 147 passes (59.2 per cent) for 886 yards and two TDs with three interceptions in 2016.

Griffin has never been able to recapture the electrifying style he showed with the Washington Redskins in a rookie season in 2012 that ended with an ACL injury in the playoffs.