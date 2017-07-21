Cardinals sign Johnson to one-year deal once again
Chris Johnson is returning to the Arizona Cardinals once more, signing another one-year deal with the NFL team.
The Arizona Cardinals are doing all they can to return to their dominance of 2015, and bringing back Chris Johnson may be a way to do it.
Arizona signed the former 2,000-yard rusher to a one-year contract on Thursday, the third straight offseason they have signed him to a deal of that length.
They officially announced the deal on their website.
In 11 games in 2015, Johnson rushed for more than 800 yards before suffering a season-ending leg injury.
After again signing a one-year deal in 2016, Johnson played just four games before going on the injured reserve list for the rest of the season with a groin injury.
It's official!— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 20, 2017
CJ2K is coming back to the desert.
More on @ChrisJohnson28 signing: https://t.co/f9uEeWKE2A pic.twitter.com/4Lv2do3XWD
As tough as it may be to come back from a season-ending injury not just once, but twice, Johnson – who turns 32 in September – is more than willing to give it another chance.
"I don't think it's the end of the road for me, just going off how my body feels, just going off the things that I was able to do when I did get in the game from training camp [forward] last year," Johnson said. "I know I've still got time left."
The Cardinals finished 2016 with a 7-8-1 record.