Chandler Jones signs megabucks deal to stay in Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals have retained Chandler Jones with a five-year deal worth a reported $83million.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 23:25 IST

The Arizona Cardinals will keep at least one of their defensive stars in the desert.

It was reported Wednesday that defensive end Chandler Jones would receive a big-money contract from the Cardinals. Now we know how much Arizona paid to keep the 27-year-old pass rusher.

Jones and the Cardinals have finalised a five-year contract, the team announced Friday. The new deal will reportedly pay Jones $83million with $53m guaranteed.

“Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.” — Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 9, 2017

Only Oakland's Khalil Mack, the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Denver's Von Miller have more sacks over the last two seasons than Jones' 23 1/2.

The Cardinals were unable to keep defensive lineman Calais Campbell and safety Tony Jefferson, but retaining Jones will allow the team to keep its bookend pass rushers in Jones and Markus Golden.

Jones' deal is just short of the five-year, $85m contract the New York Giants gave former Miami Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon last year. Vernon's contract included $52.5m in guaranteed money.

A first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2012, Jones was traded to the Cardinals last year. The Cardinals placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him February 27 with the hope of coming to an agreement on a long-term deal.