Chiefs part ways with Dorsey but give Reid an extension

Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed general manager John Dorsey has left with immediate effect, but Andy Reid stays on.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 02:45 IST

Andy Reid

Less than an hour after announcing a contract extension for coach Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt confirmed that general manager John Dorsey would not be returning to the team next season.

Dorsey and Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 and helped the team go 43-21 with at least nine wins each season, with 11-plus victories in three separate seasons, and three postseason appearances.

"I notified John that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2017 season, and after consideration, we felt it was in his best interests and the best interests of the team to part ways now," Hunt said in a statement.

"This decision, while a difficult one, allows John to pursue other opportunities as we continue our preparations for the upcoming season and the seasons to come.

"My family and I sincerely appreciate John’s work over the last four-and-a-half years, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Dorsey added: "I want to thank Clark, the Hunt family and the Chiefs fans for the opportunity to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom over the last four seasons.

"I believe this team is well positioned for the future and I wish Coach Reid, the players and the entire organisation all the best."

Kansas City went through three coaches in seven years before Reid, who will be the Chiefs' longest-tenured coach since Marty Schottenheimer.

Reid was headed into the fifth and final year of his contract before the extension. Over the past 26 regular season games, the Chiefs own a 22-4 record, the best in the NFL over that time span.

"My family and I have been very pleased by the success the franchise has sustained over the last four seasons under coach Reid," Hunt said in a statement.

"He has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he is well on his way to solidifying a place among the all-time greats. We are proud to have him leading our football team, and I look forward to working with him to bring a championship to Chiefs Kingdom."