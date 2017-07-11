Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager

A "comprehensive search process" has led to the Kansas City Chiefs promoting Brett Veach to general manager.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 12:14 IST

The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to general manager to replace John Dorsey.

Dorsey was fired in June after four seasons with the team on the same day the Chiefs signed coach Andy Reid to a five-year contract extension.

Veach has shared a close relationship with Reid during his time in the NFL, serving as his assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2007-09 before working as a scout for them from 2010-12.

The 39-year-old is entering his 11th year in the league and his fifth season with the Chiefs after joining the team in 2013.

"After a comprehensive search process, I am pleased to announce that we have hired Brett Veach to serve as the next general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs," chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement on Monday.

"Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent.

"Over the last four seasons he's played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place."

"My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity," Veach said. "I am humbled and honoured to serve as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Over the last four seasons I've had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff.

"Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I’m looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017."