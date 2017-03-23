Cribbs officially retires from NFL

Josh Cribbs, who last played in 2014, announced his retirement via Twitter.

by Omnisport News 23 Mar 2017, 06:22 IST

One of the NFL's most dynamic return men and former Cleveland Browns star Josh Cribbs announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Three-time Pro-Bowler Cribbs has not played since 2014, when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts. His last game was the AFC championship game that season, infamously known as the catalyst for the 'Deflategate' scandal.

The 33-year-old was released by the Colts in 2015 and later said doctors told him that multiple concussions had left him with the brain of a man his late 50s.

A shoulder injury cost Cribbs 10 games in the 2013 season while with the New York Jets and he played in just six games in 2014 after the Colts signed him in November.

"I'm grateful to officially retire a Cleveland Brown," Cribbs said in a video posted by the Uninterrupted Twitter account.

Cribbs was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s and is tied with Leon Washington for the most kick-off returns in NFL history with eight.

He spent eight of his 10-year NFL career with the Browns and set 11 franchise records after the Browns signed him in 2005 as an undrafted free agent.

The former Kent State quarterback led the NFL in return yards in 2007 with 1,809 kick-off return yards and 405 punt return yards and three touchdowns. His 306 total return yards against the Baltimore Ravens that season are the third-most in NFL history.

Cribbs finished his career with 11,113 kick-off return yards, 2,375 punt return yards to go with 808 rushing yards and 110 receptions for 1,175 yards. He scored 20 total touchdowns, including 11 on returns.

"I had to realise how far I came to make it to where I am today," Cribbs said. "When they mentioned the greatest returners of all time, they mention me. They mention my name. I'm so grateful to have done all of that in Cleveland."