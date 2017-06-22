Freeman laments Super Bowl loss: I should have been MVP

When it comes to Super LI and the Atlanta Falcons' loss, Devonta Freeman is still bitter, though a new contract is on the horizon.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 05:38 IST

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman

Turns out not everyone shares Matt Ryan's sentiment that the Atlanta Falcons have moved on from their NFL Super Bowl loss in February.

After the team blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in overtime of Super Bowl LI, the loss resonated within the team.

Even though quarterback Ryan, coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have all said they put the defeat behind them, it is still bitter for Devonta Freeman.

"I hate to go there, but I was supposed to be the MVP this year of the Super Bowl," Falcons running back Devonta Freeman told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "But it's all good, we got another shot."

Freeman continued: "It's hard to move on from something like that. I don't think I'll ever move on from something like that.

"To be honest, I think it'll always play in the back of my head, just because I know, I feel like we're going to get a Super Bowl this year. And I feel like this could have been two [Super Bowl wins in a row]. I could have been close to Tom Brady, you know what I mean? It’ll always play in the back of my head and the back of my mind."

Freeman said this was not a competition between him and Ryan, but that his stats would have put him above the QB had the Falcons won.

"I'm just talking about from based off that game," he said. "Let's say it like this, if I would have stayed in the game — I don't know why I got out the game, actually — but if I would have stayed in the game, I would have got MVP. I look at my stats and I see my numbers didn't lie. Look at my numbers."

Freeman finished the game with 11 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. Ryan ended with 284 yards and two touchdowns.

On the bright side, Freeman indicated he and the Falcons were close to finalising a deal, and he said it will show how hard he has worked with the organization.

"I wouldn't say just 'something' [will get done]," Freeman said. "I definitely think it'll be great. I don't like to use 'something,' because I'm not just an average running back. I feel like it'll be something great."