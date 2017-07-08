Fresh! Panthers secretly tweet lyrics to TV theme tune

The Carolina Panthers came up with an idea to freshen up their Twitter feed and it involved secretly posting the lyrics to a TV theme tune.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 02:46 IST

Bank of America Stadium.

Some people have too much time on their hands, and the social media team at the Carolina Panthers fall firmly into that category following their latest Twitter stunt.

Over the course of three days, the Panthers have been secretly tweeting the lyrics to a much-loved and globally recognised TV theme tune.

The reasoning behind the 40 posts it took to spell out the verse remains unclear, although "just because" seems a probable explanation as Panthers staff look to occupy themselves during the off-season.

We won't spoil the surprise, so sit back, relax, and read the first word of each of the tweets listed below...

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp



Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Story of the week? Find out in our roundup of headlines from around the web



: https://t.co/s53euXvbOj pic.twitter.com/uqZs2s1and — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

All our rookies know how to put in work



: https://t.co/DAuCvd8hTp pic.twitter.com/4U4JgeTphH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

How does the #Panthers O-Line look heading into training camp?



Position Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoAjiQ6 pic.twitter.com/z4gKSfH8QR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

"My prime better be now"



More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXd9uhK pic.twitter.com/o5s3YZylh7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Life is more fun with #Panthers football



20 more days till training camp! pic.twitter.com/rsVjGpSkeu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Got a photo that shows off your #Panthers pride? Share it for a chance to win a VIP trip to training camp!



Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI pic.twitter.com/ZIsAJm6mnU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Flipped into the end zone! This play never gets old. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/YKFPps422r — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Turned from teammate to coach. Catch up with former #Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery. https://t.co/515S4oOgAM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Upside from the start! Watch @CMcCaffrey5 dominate this game of Pee Wee football. pic.twitter.com/0z83GeLQhV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

and you are officially ready for football season! https://t.co/MJTARlvX4M — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

"I'd single out Cam Newton. He came back extremely focused"



Training Room Standouts » https://t.co/zoVFstY4XE pic.twitter.com/a3t8oYpVJU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Like blink-182? @benboulware7 does! He also took over our Instagram story today! pic.twitter.com/hfgrWx9LPM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

A happy birthday to Matt Kalil! pic.twitter.com/jwAOuJQBIx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

Minute by minute, the season is getting closer! #KeepPounding https://t.co/vlOdb48bjP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

Sit back, take a break from work and enjoy some highlights of #LUUUUKE pic.twitter.com/08trfPLvu9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

Right tackle is up for grabs. Who will be the starter come Week 1?



OL Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoA1HYy pic.twitter.com/odWkAFiwrB — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

There is still time to win a VIP trip to training camp from @MillerLite!



More Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI #PlayLikeAPanther pic.twitter.com/EbhaXK9EoK — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

"I'll always miss playing," says Jerricho Cotchery. But he's looking ahead - and looking forward to coaching



: https://t.co/KceNT7xrUE pic.twitter.com/OhjwRkWlhR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

“You don’t play the game to be second best”



More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXdr5Gk pic.twitter.com/qRIhPz8CTt — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

“I knew if I wanted to make the team, it was going to be on special teams"



Read More » https://t.co/0hFEjnJg4d pic.twitter.com/Bba4RecsmP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

Became a #Panthers fan after living in Charlotte. Help Mark Reynolds make the All Star Game! #BeLikeMark https://t.co/66OaItj0V7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

The grind continues! @Brad_B21 took over our Instagram account to give us an inside look at his training routine. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/f7RaMY94yz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017