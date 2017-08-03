From 199th in the draft to a five-time Super Bowl winner - Tom Brady at 40 in Opta numbers

Few players in the annals of the NFL can match the extraordinary achievements and longevity of Patriots star Tom Brady, who has turned 40.

by Omnisport News 03 Aug 2017, 20:44 IST

Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory

Tom Brady, one of the most successful and enduring players in NFL history, turns 40 on Thursday.

A man synonymous with the New England Patriots, Brady has starred for the franchise since 2000, winning the Super Bowl on five occasions and being named Super Bowl MVP four times.

He cemented his legacy as one of the sport's all-time greats by orchestrating a barely credible comeback from 25 points down to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston in February.

Here, we examine Brady's storied career in Opta numbers as he reaches a major personal milestone.

7 - Should he feature this season, Tom Brady will become the seventh different quarterback aged 40 or older to start at least one NFL game since the start of the 2000 season, and the first Patriot ever to do so.

4 - Brady has been named Super Bowl MVP on four occasions (2002, 2004, 2015, 2017), more often than any other player in NFL history – in fact, he's one of just five players to be MVP more than once.

2 - He is one of just two people to win five or more Super Bowl rings as a player, along with Charles Haley, and the only player to win five playing for the same team.

0 - Since Brady became their starting quarterback, the Patriots have never had a losing season and have won 14 division titles.

199 - Brady was selected by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of 2000 NFL draft, he has gone on to play with the Patriots for his whole professional career.

4th - Brady has recorded the fourth most completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns of any QB in the NFL.

27 - There have been only six instances of a quarterback throwing 10 or more touchdown passes in a season aged 40 or older in NFL history; Brady has averaged 27 touchdowns per season during his career.

6 - There are six instances in NFL history of a quarterback aged 40 or older throwing four or more touchdown passes in a regular season game - three times by Brett Favre, twice by Warren Moon and once by George Blanda. Brady did so twice in 12 regular season games last year.