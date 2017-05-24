Goodell: Brady wasn't diagnosed with concussion last season

The NFL commissioner said there is no indication New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a concussion last season.

by Omnisport News 24 May 2017, 05:06 IST

Roger Goodell, left, and Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen ruffled a lot of feathers last week when she said her husband and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a concussion last NFL season and has "concussions pretty much every year."

Bundchen's comment caused some to question the integrity of the Patriots' injury report because Brady never appeared on it in 2016 for a concussion.

Brady's agent, Donald Yee, released a statement Friday saying his client was not diagnosed with a concussion last season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell echoed that on Tuesday after being asked about Brady at the NFL spring meetings in Chicago.

"He has not been diagnosed with a concussion, or was not last season," Goodell told reporters.

"This is something that's an ongoing issue for us. We want to make sure that the proper medical care is given to every player. The responsibility is a shared responsibility for our teams, our medical professionals, the players themselves.

"We put in a lot of safeguards that I think are incredibly important in changing the culture, and I think that's what we've done. But I think there's still more work to be done, we'll continue to do that.

"We do not have any records that indicate that Tom suffered any kind of concussion or head injury. But we'll continue to work with the NFLPA to see what we can do to improve the protocols."

Goodell said a "culture change is taking place" and reporting concussions is a "shared responsibility" between the league office, coaches, team medical personnel and players.

"You really see players now saying, 'I don't feel right,'" Goodell said. "Coaches are saying, 'I don't think that player looks right.'

"All of that is an advancement. If we see something, we can ensure the right medical attention is given to our players."