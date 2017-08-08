I'm moving on to smoked meats! NFL star shares hilarious retirement video

The humorous retirement announcement of Vince Wilfork was perfectly done, but it undercooked what he meant to some championship teams.

by Omnisport News 08 Aug 2017, 01:28 IST

New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork

Vince Wilfork announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday - and in some style.

The defensive tackle, 35, tweeted a video that started out with a solemn and sentimental vibe (he literally hangs up his cleats). But it quickly shifts to Wilfork standing shirtless in overalls by a smoker, cooking meat and dancing.

"No more cleats. I'm moving on to smoked meats, fellas," Wilfork says. "Thought it was over, huh? I'll be back. But not on that field."

The humorous finish was Wilfork through and through, but the clearly sponsored tweet undersells his impact on the field.

He was a first-round pick by the Patriots in the 2004 NFL Draft and remained in New England for 11 seasons before playing with the Houston Texans for two years.

During his career, he was on two Super Bowl-winning Patriots squads, made the Pro Bowl five times and posted 559 tackles, 16 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Like many nose tackles, though, his impact couldn't be measured in raw stats, as he frequently occupied multiple blockers, leaving linebackers, in particular, to range freely to make plays.

Good luck with those smoked meats, Vince. You deserve it.