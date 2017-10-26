Is it time for the Giants to move on from Jerry Reese?

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese is in a hot seat because of his press conference yesterday.

by Glenn Kaplan News 26 Oct 2017, 13:37 IST

New York Giants Minicamp

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese spoke with the media yesterday during the New York Giants bye week. He has taken full responsibility for the Giants' horrid start, where they have gone 1-6.

According to Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison, the poor play is not Reese's fault; instead, it is the players who need to be blamed for not performing well enough on Sundays. Harrison does have a point, but at the end of the day, Reese doesn't seem to have provided the proper tools for this team to succeed.

Reese has had a history of drafting poorly. Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple are two recent first round picks who have not performed up to the required level. Flowers is a liability on Eli Manning's blind side.

Other offensive lineman like John Jerry and Bobby Hart are not quite up to scratch either. Reese didn't attempt to fix the offensive line in the off-season, and he's paying the price for it. And while he did draft Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, Bisnowaty was cut before the season began.

Undrafted rookie Chad Wheeler made the roster over him and he hasn't played a single down this season. The Giants are on pace to miss the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons after winning Super Bowl XLVI.

Reese thinks the Giants can actually turn it around in the second half of the season. Judging from his comments, he's hoping that the Giants miraculously go 10-6 and make the postseason and save his job.

Well I've got bad news for you Mr. Reese. The Giants have the third worst record in the NFL next to the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers (both 0-7), and hoping for a miracle is akin to clutching at straws.

When the season comes to an end, Reese will more than likely get a pink slip in his office. But hey, at least he has admitted the Giants' glaring issues this season.