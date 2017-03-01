Jets to release Revis following career-worst season, legal trouble

by Opta News 01 Mar 2017, 16:00 IST

Darrelle Revis' second stint with the New York Jets is coming to an end.

The Jets announced on Tuesday they have informed Revis he will officially be released when the new league year begins March 9.

"Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement.

"His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle's contributions to this organisation and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets."

Revis was a first-round pick of the Jets in 2007 and was a four-time Pro Bowler with the team before leaving in 2013 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2014 and rejoined the Jets in 2015, when he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time.

Revis was charged on February 16 with two counts of felony aggravated assault, single counts each of robbery and conspiracy, both felonies, and making terroristic threats, a misdemeanour, following an incident in Pittsburgh on February 12.

The lawyer for Revis, whose preliminary hearing is March 15, said the cornerback was the victim.

Revis had just one interception in 15 games last season. He has 29 career interceptions, with all but four of them coming in a Jets uniform.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said in the team statement, that did not include mention of the February incident, Revis is a "consummate professional and one of the greatest to ever play the cornerback position".

"When you're dealing with a player of Darrelle's caliber, these decisions are extremely hard to make," general manager Mike Maccagnan added.

"We all have a great deal of respect for Darrelle and the significance of his time with the Jets cannot be overstated. He provided an example of how a pro should approach his craft and established his place in NFL history as one of the best at his position."