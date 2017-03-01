Jones to meet with Romo 'sooner than later'

01 Mar 2017

Jerry Jones and Tony Romo

Tony Romo's future with the Dallas Cowboys will soon become clear.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to meet with the veteran quarterback in the near future.

The Cowboys are expected to release Romo after 14 years with the team, but Jones said on Saturday he has not yet made a decision on whether to release or trade Romo.

"I would say it's going to come," Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones said on Tuesday. "I think Jerry's going to be due to meet with him sooner than later. But I wouldn't say there's a definitive meeting set as of yet."

Romo, 36, has been injury-prone throughout his 14-year-career.

The Cowboys cannot trade him until March 9, but the Dallas Morning News reports Dallas will likely release the veteran quarterback sometime in the next two weeks.

The Cowboys would free up $5.1million in salary cap space this year by trading or releasing Romo.

After Romo suffered a back injury during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, rookie Dak Prescott took over as the starting quarterback and never relinquished the job.

Prescott, a fourth-round pick last year, threw for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions while helping to lead the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and an NFC East division title.

Romo has thrown for 34,183 yards, which ranks 29th all-time in NFL history, with 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.

He is 78-49 as a starting quarterback, though just 2-4 in four postseason appearances.

While he did not say outright that the Cowboys would be moving on from Romo, Jones did allude to the idea that Romo would not return to Dallas.

"What he's done for this franchise just speaks volumes for what he means to the Dallas Cowboys, to the organisation, to our family," Jones said of Romo.

"I mean, this guy has played tremendous football. He's given us big seasons, and we're all - I think Jerry said it best: Unfortunately, that's one of our biggest regrets right now, is we haven't been able to put a team around Tony, when he's healthy, that he could win a Super Bowl."