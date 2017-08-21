Le'Veon Bell not leaving Steelers unless traded

Despite failing to reach a long-term deal with the team, the Pittsburgh Steelers' star running back Le'Veon Bell does not plan on leaving.

21 Aug 2017

Le'Veon Bell insists he is "not going anywhere" unless the Pittsburgh Steelers take the decision to trade him.

The running back has failed to reach a long-term deal with the franchise this off-season, the Steelers having wrapped up their training camp on Friday.

Bell is expected to return to the team at some point before the start of the regular season next month and it seems he has no plans to leave unless the Steelers tell him otherwise.

In reply to a fan on Twitter imploring "Don't leave us bro", Bell replied: "I'm not goin anywhere unless they get rid of me".

Bell reportedly turned down a five-year deal worth $60million, agreed to by his agent, at the NFL's July 17 deadline for players to sign long-term contracts. He will instead earn $12.12m under the franchise tag this season.

Bell, 25, rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season while also catching 75 passes for 616 yards and two scores.

Although he has missed 16 games in his four-year career due to injuries and suspensions, the All-Pro selection has logged 6,050 yards from scrimmage and 31 offensive touchdowns in 47 regular-season games.