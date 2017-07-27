Locked dorm forces Martellus Bennett to sleep in Packers locker room

Green Bay Packers' Martellus Bennett started life at his new franchise by sleeping on the locker room floor at Lambeau Field.

by Omnisport News 27 Jul 2017, 02:27 IST

Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett had a sleepover that would make any Green Bay Packers fan jealous.

The Packers tight end, who was acquired from the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, made the drive from his home in Chicago to St. Norbert College in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, for a training camp late on Tuesday, only to discover the dorm he was supposed to stay in was locked.

Rather than sleeping outside following his tardy arrival, Bennett instead drove to Lambeau Field and slept on the floor in front his locker.

"Just got to Green Bay not too long ago and couldn’t get into the dorms, so now I’m sleeping on the floor (in front of) my locker," Bennett said in a video posted on his Instagram account. "Camp life, Day 1.

"Sleeping on the floor actually doesn’t bother me, I actually like to sleep on the floor from time to time. Honestly. I should’ve told somebody I’d be getting in late tonight."

Packers coach Mike McCarthy claimed he was unaware of Bennett's overnight stay until the next day.

"I heard all about it," McCarthy is quoted as saying by ESPN. "I was here late last night, so he must have came after I left. I don't usually check lockers for people sleeping."

The Packers are scheduled to hold their first practice on Thursday after players reported for physicals on Wednesday. At least Bennett was on time for that.