Manziel has spoken to teams about NFL return

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is targeting an NFL return.

by Omnisport News 16 Jul 2017, 12:03 IST

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel has not given up on his NFL dreams and said he has spoken with teams about a possible return to the league.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has not played since 2015 when the Cleveland Browns gave up on the 2014 first-round draft pick after just two seasons.

Manziel has had a myriad of off-field issues and struggled on the field with 1,675 passing yards and seven touchdowns to seven interceptions in 14 games and eight starts.

"I know the situation that I put myself in," Manziel told the Dallas Morning News on Saturday.

"I know the year I took off and obviously the mistakes that I made. Right now, I'm hopeful. I'm really hopeful. I think that I made some progress in that regard.

"But we'll see. Whenever I get a call, I'll do whatever I can to make the most of it."

Manziel, who had breakfast with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton in February, said he has a newfound love of the game.

"That's all I've known for so long. It's what I love to do," he said.

"It's hard. It's hard sitting here going through OTA time and going through summer time and then getting ready to go through fall camp and not being part of it.

"But at the same time, I'm really optimistic and hopeful that I'll get another chance. That's really what I'm holding out for every day."