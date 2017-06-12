Marshawn Lynch jersey sales skyrocket to number one during May

Marshawn Lynch topped May NFL jersey sales, with the top five rounded out by Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Deshaun Watson.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 21:58 IST

Marshawn Lynch is back, so naturally his jersey sales are, too.

According to NFL Shop, the Oakland Raiders running back surpassed New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady to take the number one spot for the top selling NFL jersey for the month of May.

The top five was rounded out by Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, followed by Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It was anticipated that Lynch's jersey sales would skyrocket after the veteran came out of retirement to break away from the Seattle Seahawks and sign a two-year deal with his hometown team.

Amid the excitement surrounding Beast Mode's return, Raiders fans helped the team get two other players in the top 15 jersey sales through purchases for quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Khalil Mack.

1. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

2. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

6. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

7. Odell Beckham Jr, New York Giants

8. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

10. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

13. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

14. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

Other notable players who earned a spot in the top 25 include Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson and free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.