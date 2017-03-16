NFL free agency: Dontari Poe gets one-year deal with Falcons

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Dontari Poe has landed one-year deal in Atlanta after agreeing a deal with the Falcons.

by Omnisport News 16 Mar 2017, 23:04 IST

Dontari Poe

Free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe has agreed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons announced on Thursday that they have landed the 26-year-old in a deal that is reportedly worth at least $8million, with the potential to add $2m more in incentives.

The former Kansas City Chiefs lineman also had visited the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

But instead it is the Falcons who have added an anchor to the middle of their defensive line as they plot another run to the Super Bowl.

Poe's last visit was with Miami on Wednesday, the same day Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters at the University of Georgia's pro day that he hoped Poe would land with his team.

The Brotherhood just got a whole lot bigger!



We have agreed to terms with @PoeMans_dream.



DETAILS- https://t.co/tuLJV52FNY pic.twitter.com/NWN1m2qgm2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 16, 2017

And Quinn has got his wish, with the 6-foot-3, 346-pound Poe set to fit in alongside the likes of Grady Jarrett and Vic Beasley Jr as the Falcons look to bounce back from their heart-breaking Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots last month.

"Poe is an athletic, big guy that can push the pocket," said Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

"He will add to our defensive line group and will mix nicely with Beasley, Jarrett, [Derick] Shelby and [Adrian] Clayborn. We are happy to be able to add him to our roster."

Poe has spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he has gained fame not just for his work plugging up the line of scrimmage but his occasional forays on offense.

He has rushing and passing touchdowns to his credit from his time with the Chiefs, with this prove-it deal giving him the opportunity to cash in when next year's free agency period arrives.