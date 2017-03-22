Panthers' Cam Newton to undergo shoulder surgery

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is scheduled to have an operation on his throwing arm next Thursday.

by Omnisport News 22 Mar 2017, 01:10 IST

Cam Newton

Cam Newton's repeated beatings have seemingly caught up to him.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him sidelined during organised team activities, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

Newton, who is slated to have the procedure on his throwing arm next Thursday, is expected to be ready to return for the start of the Panthers' training camp in July.

"We developed a plan for Cam to take a period of rest, a period of rehabilitation and treatment, and then start a gradual throwing program the first part of March," head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion told the team's website. "Cam started his program, and the early parts of his rehab had been going well.

"However, as we worked to advance him into the next stage — the strengthening stage, the throwing stage — he started to have an increase in his pain level and started having pain while throwing. As a result, Dr. Pat Connor (head team physician) felt the most prudent procedure would be to arthroscopically repair the shoulder."

QB Cam Newton, DE Charles Johnson, WR Damiere Byrd undergoing surgery, per @PanthersMax



More Info » https://t.co/uWnumMU9r0 pic.twitter.com/ykzWkILLjd — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 21, 2017

Newton suffered a partially torn rotator cuff against the Chargers in Week 14 of last season. Although he did not miss any playing time, the Panthers limited his activity as the season neared a close and Carolina failed to make the playoffs one year after falling to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

"It is well-documented and well-researched that overhead-throwing athletes commonly have wear and tear to their rotator cuffs," Vermillion said. "As a result of the MRI, we modified all of Cam's work in the weight room and on the field for the final three weeks of the season."

In addition to Newton, defensive end Charles Johnson (back) and wide receiver Damiere Byrd (knee) are also scheduled to have surgery and be ready in time for camp.