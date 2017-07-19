Panthers name ex-GM Hurney as interim to replace Gettleman

Marty Hurney spent 12 years as Carolina Panthers GM, now he is back in interim charge after Dave Gettleman's firing.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 22:14 IST

The Carolina Panthers emerge from the tunnel for a game

The Carolina Panthers have brought back Marty Hurney as interim general manager after firing Dave Gettleman.

Gettleman was relieved of his duties on Monday having served as GM since 2013, coming in after Hurney was let go in October 2012.

And the Panthers have turned back to Hurney to run the front office for 2017, confirming his return on Wednesday.

"I never lost the connection with the organisation," Hurney told the Panthers' official website. "I've gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways.

"I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think I've grown. And I feel I'm better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.

"I am excited about coming back and working towards success on the field and helping identify and develop someone for the future."

Panthers owner/founder Jerry Richardson said: "Marty is the perfect person to help us in the interim. He worked with us for 15 years and understands the culture we have here.

"He had a lot to do with the core of our team being in place. I'm thankful that he is willing to help us in this transition period."

Hurney was responsible for drafting every one of the Panthers' captains, including Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, Ryan Kalil and Charles Johnson.