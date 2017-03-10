Peace out Boston - Has Garoppolo said goodbye to Patriots?

"So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston." - Jimmy Garoppolo wrote on Instagram, but the post may be a hoax.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 15:25 IST

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to have confirmed his departure from the New England Patriots in a post on social media, though reports suggest the quarterback may have been hacked.

Garoppolo, who has served as backup to Tom Brady for the past three seasons, has been talked up as a potential trade target for several teams, his reputation enhanced by his performances in games against the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins while Brady was suspended at the start of the 2016 campaign.

The Cleveland Browns, who hold the first and 12th overall picks in this year's draft and acquired a 2018 second-rounder in a trade with the Houston Texans on Thursday, are viewed as a possible destination for Garoppolo.

A post was published on Garoppolo's verified Instagram account at approximately 04:00 (local time), which read: "So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston."

However, multiple reports have indicated the post is not legitimate and that those close to Garoppolo believe he was hacked.

Garoppolo completed 43 of his 63 pass attempts in 2016 for 502 yards and four touchdowns.