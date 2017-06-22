Raiders make Derek Carr richest player in NFL history with contract extension

The Oakland Raiders have made quarterback Derek Carr the richest player in the history of the NFL.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 20:23 IST

Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a contract extension that will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The deal, a five-year extension said to be worth $125million paying him roughly $25m a year, was confirmed by Carr on Twitter after he had played down talk of the agreement being close to completion on Wednesday.

He posted: "Now it's done! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!!"

The contract beats out the previous high given to Colts QB Andrew Luck, who gets paid $24.6m per year. Following him are Carson Palmer ($24.35 million), Drew Brees ($24.25 million) and Kirk Cousins ($23.9 million).

Now it's done! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

Carr has proven his worth since being drafted by the Raiders in 2014, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2015 and 2016 and winning 12 of his 15 games last year before his season was ended by a broken fibula suffered in week 16.

In his absence the Raiders faltered in their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season, losing to the Houston Texans 27-14 in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Carr has been cleared to participate in offseason activities and should be able to feature in the 2017 season opener against the Tennessee Titans.