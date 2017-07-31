Ravens still mulling whether to sign Kaepernick

Baltimore Ravens bosses revealed they are thinking carefully before deciding on whether to sign quarter-back Colin Kaepernick.

The Baltimore Ravens have not ruled out signing Colin Kaepernick, but they also do not appear close to a deal with the 29-year-old quarterback.

During the team's annual fan forum on Sunday, Ravens president Dick Cass and owner Steve Bisciotti said they are trying to gauge the response from current and former NFL players, as well as sponsors and fans, before they make the decision to sign Kaepernick.

After Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he has had multiple discussions with Kaepernick, Cass stated again that Baltimore have had direct contact with the former San Francisco 49ers QB, but they are still weighing the decision.

Kaepernick's name became connected with the Ravens after revealing starting quarterback Joe Flacco would miss time during training camp because of a sore back. Baltimore initially passed on signing Kaepernick by bringing in former Clemson and Indoor Football League QB David Olson on Friday.

Ryan Mallett has been taking first-team reps with Flacco sidelined.

"You have to check all those boxes off before you can pull the trigger and do something," Harbaugh said on Friday. "We're in the process of doing that. There's a reason Colin hasn't signed yet, all those things, all the considerations and factors. There's also a football fit kind of a thing too.

"We like Ryan Mallett as a quarterback and he fits into the offense. You just have to figure all that stuff out and see what's best for your team. I guess the question was, when you start with 'How good of a football player is this?' Absolutely, [Kaepernick's] a good enough football player to be here. That's where you start, for sure."

Harbaugh has ties to Kaepernick, who played for his brother Jim while with the 49ers.

Signing Kaepernick would reportedly be met with backlash from fans, which is something the team is monitoring. Cass said the Ravens have reached out to sponsors and fans alike about the potential of signing such a polarising player.

Bisciotti admitted he was not a fan of Kaepernick's national anthem protest last year, and is "not sure" he would help the team win games.

The Ravens owner did say Ray Lewis assured him that Kaepernick will not conduct an anthem protest in the future.

Bisciotti also said Baltimore will bring in former Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III for a workout.

"I would like to see Collin get back in [the NFL] and at some point, maybe get another shot [to start]," Flacco said Friday. "I wouldn't like that to be here. I do not want him to get another shot here, but yes, he can come here and have some fun. I think it would be a good spot for him."