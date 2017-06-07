Rodgers isn't highest-paid QB, but says 'I know my value'

"I know my value in this league." Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is unfazed by no longer being the NFL's highest-paid quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers may not be the NFL's highest-paid quarterback anymore, but he is not worried about it.

The Green Bay Packers starter will begin negotiations for a new contract once his current deal expires in 2019.

Rodgers said his agent, David Dunn, will make sure he receives a fair deal.

"Well, that stuff usually takes care of itself, and I have a fantastic agent, he does a great job. He worries about that stuff," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN.com.

"When it comes to setting the market values, I let that stuff take care of itself. I know my value in this league, and I know the team appreciates me.

"I'm going to continue to make myself an indispensable part of this roster. When you do that, when your time comes up to get a contract, you usually get a contract extension."

Rodgers became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback in 2013 when he signed a $110million contract, giving him a $22m annual average.

Andrew Luck, Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco have all since received more lucrative annual salaries.

The Packers have more than $19.7m in cap space room, so there is wiggle room for Rodgers and his camp to negotiate when the time comes.

"We signed the last deal knowing that it was a good deal for both sides," Rodgers said.

"If you look at some of the cap numbers around the league with guys who signed in similar time periods, the percentage of the cap was notably higher than my deal. You obviously keep that in mind."

In the past few years alone, the contracts for NFL quarterbacks have skyrocketed.

Luck signed a monstrous $122m contract for five years in 2016, and the franchise tag the Washington Redskins applied to Cousins in March is worth nearly $24m.