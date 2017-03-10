Texans send Osweiler to Browns in surprise move

Brock Osweiler has been traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns in a surprise move.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 05:15 IST

The Houston Texans have agreed to trade quarterback Brock Osweiler, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, and a sixth-round pick this year to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

But, more importantly, the Browns will assume the $16million Osweiler is due this season.

The move clears up salary cap space for Houston to make a run at acquiring Tony Romo, as the Texans will save $10m against the cap this season.

For the Browns, the deal was more about acquiring draft picks.

They now have three second-round picks next year to go with a pair of first-rounders and second-round picks this year.

"We're really excited to acquire a second-round draft choice in this trade," executive vice-president of football operations Sashi Brown said in a statement.

"Draft picks are extremely important to our approach in building a championship-calibre football team. We are intent on adding competition to every position on our roster and look forward to having Brock come in and compete."

It was a disappointing year for Osweiler after the Texans signed him away from the Denver Broncos, as he threw for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Replacing him with Romo, who is set to depart the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott's emergence, should be an upgrade.

Texans general manager Rick Smith said in a statement the move was made in the best interest of the team, which is "committed to bring a championship to the city of Houston".