Tim Tebow to make Grapefruit League debut for Mets versus Red Sox

A spring training game on Wednesday is set to be televised due to the involvement of 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

by Opta News 07 Mar 2017, 03:25 IST

Tim Tebow

In a move that should surprise no one, Tim Tebow's Grapefruit League debut for the Mets will be a high-profile affair.

Tebow is set to be added to the Mets' roster for split-squad games Wednesday against the Red Sox and Friday against the Astros, MLB.com reported. Both games will be played at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie.

The Mets will need the extra bodies to round out their roster this week after losing 14 players to the World Baseball Classic. While Tebow will not be the only player added from minor league camp for those games, no one — including the team's regulars — will get more attention.

Tim Tebow is going to start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox at designated hitter. He'll face reigning AL Cy Young Rick Porcello. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 6, 2017

As luck would have it, the Mets-Red Sox game was already scheduled to be broadcast by the Mets' SNY network and picked up nationally by MLB Network. Tune in at 13:00 ET and at some point in the game you will get a chance to see for yourself how well the former Heisman Trophy winner's transition to baseball is going.

If you miss it, the combined presence of the New York and Boston baseball media on-site likely will have something to say about him.