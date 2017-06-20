Tom Brady: My dream is to play an NFL game in China

Tom Brady was seeing the sights in China, where he expressed his desire to bring American Football to the country.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 01:48 IST

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dreams of playing an NFL game in China.

The five-time Super Bowl champion is in China to promote his special line of sleepwear through Under Armour, and while there he revealed how he wants to help spread American Football to the country.

One of those goals is to have NFL teams play multiple games a season on Chinese soil.

"My dream is to play a game here in China someday," Brady said, via sntv.

"[The Patriots] had an opportunity, I think, 10 years ago, and my team was going to play here, and unfortunately it didn't work out.

"But one day I hope that there are many games here, and over the course of a year, because it's such a great sport and because I love it so much, to bring that here and to bring the discipline and incredible strategy involved."

In 2007, the Patriots were set to play the Seattle Seahawks in the 'China Bowl' for a preseason exhibition game, but the match was scrapped so the league could focus on hosting a game in London that same year.

It was not all work for Brady as he toured the country. He also tossed a football on the Great Wall of China, showed off one of his Super Bowl trophies and took part in a martial arts class.

Great Wall.... A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

The fun does not end in China, though. Brady will visit Japan to continue to promote his performance-enhancing pyjamas.