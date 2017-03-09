Tyrod Taylor to stay with Bills on restructured contract

It looks like quarterback Tyrod Taylor will remain with the Buffalo Bills for now after it was confirmed his contract has been restructured.

by Opta News 09 Mar 2017, 01:44 IST

Tyrod Taylor

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will remain with the team on a restructured contract.

Taylor had been the subject of trade rumours for weeks, with the Cleveland Browns in particular mentioned as a suitor.

But the Bills maintained an interest as long as adjustments could be made to his existing contract, which had called for a $30.75million guarantee if he was still with the team on March 11.

With the firing of Rex Ryan at the end of last season and Taylor being benched, it was unclear how the Bills would handle the situation.

However, new coach Sean McDermott indicated the tension has been eased with Taylor and the organisation.

We've agreed to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor on a restructured contract.



Welcome back, @TyrodTaylor! pic.twitter.com/TWSKLqHIlm — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 8, 2017

"We are excited about the opportunity to keep Tyrod with the Bills," McDermott said in a release.

"I've gotten a chance to know Tyrod and study him over the past several weeks and he is both a great person and competitor. [General Manager] Doug [Whaley] and I are confident this was the best move for the Bills at this time."

Taylor, 27, has been with the Bills for the past two years and threw for 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven turnovers last season.