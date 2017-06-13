Vick retires with Falcons: I never thought this day would come

Former wide receiver Roddy White also retired as an Atlanta Falcon after he spent his whole career with the NFL franchise.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 03:58 IST

Michael Vick

The Atlanta Falcons honoured quarterback Michael Vick and receiver Roddy White with a special retirement ceremony on Monday.

Atlanta signed four-time NFL Pro Bowler Vick to a one-day contract to have him retire as a Falcon.

White, who played 11 seasons with the Falcons until 2015, announced his retirement in April after not playing during the 2016 season.

"We consider all former Falcons to be Falcons for life, and part of our family," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. "Both men have made a huge impact on my family, our franchise and this city and we are thrilled to be able to honour both Roddy and Michael's wishes to retire as Falcons, and celebrate their careers."

Vick's Falcons tenure famously ended after a felony conviction for facilitating a dog fighting ring.

The scandal left a stain on the Falcons, who drafted Matt Ryan as their new franchise quarterback in 2007. The team formally released Vick in 2009.

Atlanta seemed to have put the controversy behind them as Vick was celebrated with current and former team-mates in attendance.

"I'm very excited and elated to be here," Vick said. "I never thought this moment would come."

He also took time to thank White, with whom he played with from 2005-07, for being a strong team leader.

"You've been the best player you can be," Vick said. "I watched you help a young guy like Julio [Jones] and the rest of the receiving corps ... [you] changed the game in terms of making sure the receiving corps was the best."

Vick is the only quarterback in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season (2006). He threw for 11,505 yards, scored 71 touchdowns and tacked on 21 rushing touchdowns. White holds franchise records for catches (808) receiving yards (10,863) and total touchdowns (63) in his 11 seasons as a Falcon.

In another tribute, Vick took to Instagram with a highlight reel of his best moments during the six seasons he was in Atlanta, starting from when he was selected number one overall by the team in 2001.