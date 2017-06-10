Vick, White to be honoured as 'Falcons for life'

Roddy White spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons, while Michael Vick bounced around the NFL a bit towards the end of his career.

by Omnisport News 10 Jun 2017, 06:41 IST

Michael Vick

The Atlanta Falcons will honour former stars Michael Vick and Roddy White on Monday, celebrating two of the most prolific players in team history.

White, who caught 808 passes for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns during his 11 NFL seasons — all with the Falcons — retired after the 2015 season.

Vick did not spend his entire career with the Falcons, but did play six seasons with the team that selected him number one overall in 2001.

Unfortunately, his legacy is tainted by a brutal dog-fighting scandal that led to prison time for the dynamic signal caller.

"We consider all former Falcons to be Falcons for life, and part of our family," owner Arthur Blank said, via a team announcement.

"Both men have made a huge impact on my family, our franchise and this city and we are thrilled to be able to honour both Roddy and Michael's wishes to retire as Falcons, and celebrate their careers."

Neither player will sign a contract or take a current roster spot to signify their retirement with the organisation.

"We do not need a contract in place to consider them a part of our family and honour their decision to retire as a Falcon," Blank said.

Despite an astonishing loss to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl last season, the Falcons enter this campaign optimistic and poised to contend once again.

With Matt Ryan throwing to Julio Jones, and Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman manning the backfield, Atlanta should, at the very least, have one of the more explosive offenses in the league.