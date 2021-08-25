10 best NFL players under 25 entering the 2021 season

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald and Travis Kelce are some of the best overall NFL players, but they are all at least 30 or older. Their era in the NFL is nearing its end, but the next crop of superstars in the league are maturing into their roles as the faces of the NFL's future.

Here's a look at the top ten players under 25 as we head into the 2021 season. Other young stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, Josh Allen, and TJ Watt are too old for this list, but are still a part of the next generation of the NFL.

#10 OLB Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers - 24 years old

Fred Warner might be the lesser-known name on the list, which is a shame. Warner isn't an OLB, but he is a pure ILB who could be the centerpiece of the defense for the San Francisco 49ers.

The former third-round pick was a 1st-Team ALl-Pro and Pro Bowler last season, with two INTs, six passes deflected, a sack, 125 tackles, five tackles for loss and seven QB hits.

Over the past three seasons, he has missed zero games or starts, and has had three INTs, 21 passes deflected, five forced fumbles, four sacks and 367 tackles. Warner was rewarded with a five-year, $95 million contract this year. He ranked #21 in the NFL Top 100.

#9 OT Tristan Wirfs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 22 years old

There is no easy way when you are playing against Tristan Wirfs, and Shaq Barrett knows it. 😤 pic.twitter.com/j6jBSOpVOS — Buccaneers Nation (@BucsNationCP) August 17, 2021

Tristan Wirfs was the fourth OT taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, but looks to be the best in the class. At RT, Wirfs played at an elite level, never missed a single snap in 20 games, and allowed just a single sack.

He played a key role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl run and would have been ranked higher with a better performance with run-blocking. He will serve as the anchor for whatever QB the team replaces Tom Brady with. Wirfs is #89 in this year's NFL top 100.

#8 CB Jaire Alexander - Green Bay Packers - 24 years old

He only allowed 14 yards against opposing No. 1 WRs in 2020… 💪😱@packers CB @JaireAlexander ranks No. 41 on this year’s list!



📺: #NFLTop100 continues on Sunday (4pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/aewEmvOxEs — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 21, 2021

Jaire Alexander is often left out of conversations about the best lockdown CBs, along with Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard. He's extremely physical, and can keep up with the fastest WRs in the league.

He was a 2nd-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2020 with an INT, a sack, 13 passes deflected, 51 tackles and two tackles for loss. Alexander allowed just 41 catches on 80 targets, and is #41 in the NFL Top 100.

#7 DE Chase Young - Washington Football Team - 22 years old

Chase Young is never out of the play 🤯pic.twitter.com/6gBOqu9Zfo — PFF (@PFF) August 21, 2021

Chase Young is the featured defender on Ron Rivera's defensive line, and is a fabulous mix of power and speed. He had four passes deflected, four forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles and ten tackles for loss as a rookie last year.

Young also won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year as the first player in over two decades to have 10+ QB hits and tackles for loss and at least three fumble recoveries in a season. Young could be a pivotal piece as the defense looks to carry the team once more.

#6 DE Nick Bosa - San Francisco 49ers - 23 years old

Also a DROY, the 2019 #2 pick Nick Bosa had an INT, two passes deflected, a forced fumble, nine sacks, 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits last season.

He was much more productive than Chase Young in his rookie year, but his season-ending ACL injury two games into 2020 hurt his stock. We need to see how explosive and agile he is on the field this year as he comes off of rehab. Bosa is one of the top players projected to win the DPOY award.

#5 WR DK Metcalf - Seattle Seahawks - 23 years old

DK Metcalf vs starting CB Ahkello Witherspoon.



Metcalf wins. From Russell Wilson. #Seahawks ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/vi11aMN5sf — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 18, 2021

DK Metcalf possesses speed right from the track and the frame of an NFL LB. He makes up for his average route-running with speed and physicality at the point of catch.

In the past two seasons, Metcalf has already had 2,203 receiving yards from 141 catches, 17 TDs and a 61.6% catch rate. He had his best season last year, with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and ten TDs.

He seems to be a steal from the second round in 2019, and holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a playoff game as a rookie (163). His 1,303 receiving yards in 2020 is a franchise record with Seattle.

#4 FS MInkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers - 24 years old

It's good to have a ball magnet like Minkah Fitzpatrick on your defense. 🧲 pic.twitter.com/3wlSz5LaRz — Steelers Nation (@SteelerNationCP) August 23, 2021

If Minkah Fitzpatrick had stayed in Miami, he might not have blossomed into one of the best safeties in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers got the best possible player with their 2020 1st-round pick they traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick has been a Pro Bowl player and 1st-Team All-Pro the last two seasons with the Steelers, and has nine INTs, two TDs, two forced fumbles, 79 tackles and two tackles for loss in that span.

He has become an elite ball-hawk in the NFL, and always seems to be around the ball carrier. In 2020, he had the lowest completion rate (45.5%) when targeted. He was #52 in the NFL top 100.

#3 QB Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals - 24 years old

QB Kyler Murray goes 22 yards for a @AZCardinals touchdown on the keeper!



22 days until football! pic.twitter.com/63vFXcuIaE — Outside the Pocket podcast (@Outside_Pocket1) August 19, 2021

Despite his small stature, Kyler Murray plays well beyond his size, and is a game-changing dual-threat similar to a younger Cam Newton or pre-injury Robert Griffin lll. He took college football by storm by winning the Heisman and going number one overall in 2019 after never taking up football before college.

He improved from his rookie season with an 8-8 record, 67.2% completion rate, 3,971 passing yards, 26 TDs, 12 INTs, 819 rushing yards and 11 TDs. He continues to improve in his young career, and the team around him is stacked this year. Murray ranks #39 in the NFL top 100.

#2 QB Justin Herbert - LA Chargers - 23 years old

The Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen connection is 🔥



(Via @chargers)

pic.twitter.com/hsHWvbVY3S — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 20, 2021

Justin Herbert has one less year of experience than Kyler Murray as the sixth overall pick last year, but looks like a better QB already. Herbert was the 2020 OROY and has intangibles you want in a QB: big arm, pocket awareness and decision-making.

He also holds the NFL rookie record with the most TD passes in a season (31) and the most 300-yard games in a season (8). He did so with a sub-par offense. Herbert is talented enough to keep his team hanging around as a playoff contender, and is #56 in the NFL top 100.

#1 QB Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens - 24 years old

Lamar Jackson Wired. 😈



We had QB @Lj_era8 mic’d up for joint practice this week in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/O8oQNxy9MS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 19, 2021

Lamar Jackson is the best mobile QB in the NFL, and has improved as a passer with a solid offense (even though his stats have dipped from 2019 to 2020). In 2018, he won the Heisman, and was drafted as the last pick in the first round.

Lamar Jackson is just 1-3 in the postseason while having a 30-7 record during the regular season. His status as an elite QB relies on his playoff success and proven results as a passer.

He had 36 passing TDs in 2019 and just 26 in 2020 while throwing for 1,206 yards and seven TDs in 2019 and 1,005 yards and seven TDs last year. Despite the slight regression in his production, Lamar Jackson is a one-man army in the NFL, similar to Russell Wilson.

Edited by Bhargav