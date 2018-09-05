2018 NFL preview: NFC North outlook

The 2018 NFL season is here, and the NFC North again brings the meat and potatoes to the league.

Cold weather, hard hits and elite quarterbacks headline this division. With Aaron Rodgers back from injury, Matthew Stafford more of a team leader and Kirk Cousins adjusting to deep purple, it's anyone's guess who wins the division. Meanwhile, Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears are trying to sneak into the mix.

Here's what to look for in the NFC North this season:

PLAYER TO WATCH:

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Cook had 444 total yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. Powerful between the tackles and quick on the edge, Cook looked like a future star. Now, on the heels of a torn ACL, all eyes will be on his speed. If he can still beat linebackers to the edge, then he should be able to pick up where he left off, making this offense dangerous.

IMPACT ROOKIE:

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Detroit was dead last in rushing last season, averaging just 76.3 yards on the ground per game. Johnson was a workhorse at Auburn and could beat out LeGarrette Blount for early-down work this season. Johnson has elite strength and above-average speed. As long as Stafford is comfortable with him in pass protection, Johnson could turn this team's rushing woes into a distant memory.

COACH ON THE HOT SEAT:

Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers

Considering Rodgers' early-season collarbone injury in 2017, forcing him to miss a majority of the year, McCarthy did a nice job leading this team to a 7-9 record. However, McCarthy hasn't always been the most popular guy among Green Bay fans, and if he can't soon find a way to get Rodgers back to the Super Bowl, he may be searching for another job.

KEY MATCHUP:

Vikings at Packers, Week 2

Right off the bat, the two favourites square off. Cousins will be thrown to the wolves at Lambeau Field, and Rodgers will have to find out who, other than Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham, he's throwing the ball to. This game could set the tone for the rest of the season in the NFC North. The winner could gain the confidence needed to run away with the crown, while the loser could disappoint.

PREDICTED FINISH:

Vikings: 12-4

Bears: 10-6

Packers: 10-6

Lions: 8-8