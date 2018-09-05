2018 NFL Preview: NFC West outlook

It doesn't take long for a changing of the guard to take place in the NFL.

In 2018, the NFC West serves as the perfect example. Just three years ago, the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals were the class of the division, with the Rams - then in St Louis - and the San Francisco 49ers floundering in obscurity.

Fast forward and the division has been flipped on its head, with the Rams back in Los Angeles and looking to build on an excellent debut season under Sean McVay - which ended in a wild-card loss to the Atlanta Falcons - but facing the prospect of a significant challenge from a resurgent 49ers team that enters the season with the league's longest active winning streak.

Meanwhile the Seahawks are relying on quarterback Russell Wilson to keep them relevant despite a decimated roster, with the quarterback battle between Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen and the return of running back David Johnson the main reasons for intrigue around an otherwise mediocre Cardinals team approaching its first season under coach Steve Wilks.

Here we break down what to look out for in the NFC West in 2018:

PLAYER TO WATCH:

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

Seven wins in seven starts, five after his October trade to the 49ers, led San Francisco to hand Garoppolo a five-year, $137.5 million contract that briefly made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Because of his transformative impact on the Niners last season, no player and no team has been the subject of more hype - and conversely more scepticism from those questioning his small sample size - than Garoppolo. The 49ers have improved the offensive line, and Garoppolo has a litany of pass-catchers and backfield weapons to aid his cause. Can he prove 2017 was not just a mirage and inspire San Francisco to the postseason? It will be fascinating to watch the answer unfold.

IMPACT ROOKIE:

John Kelly, RB, Rams

The Rams may not have had a first-round pick this year, but they landed one of the steals of the draft by selecting Kelly in the sixth round out of Tennessee. Todd Gurley had an MVP-level season for the Rams in 2017, but Los Angeles would ideally like to keep him fresh for a deeper postseason run than they enjoyed last year. Kelly should allow the Rams to do that by spelling Gurley and still providing McVay's offense with a dynamic ground game threat. Kelly has already impressed in the preseason, showing off his burst, elusiveness and an extremely impressive spin move. Capable of catching passes out of the backfield, Kelly has the potential to further improve what is already one of the best running games in the NFL.

COACH ON THE HOT SEAT:

Pete Carroll, Seahawks

For all the Seahawks' claims to the contrary, recent developments in Seattle smack of a rebuild. Their desire not to embrace a full tear-down is understandable given that the Seahawks have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Wilson. However, the roster is talent-poor on both sides of the ball, and should Seattle suffer a downturn that results in a first losing season since 2011, the Seahawks may finally decide to start fresh and end Carroll's illustrious spell at the helm.

KEY MATCHUP:

Rams at 49ers, Week 7

Last year's Thursday night matchup between these two teams delivered one of the games of the season as the Rams held off a 49ers comeback in a wild early-season shootout. They will meet again under the lights in this Sunday prime-time clash, except with the teams on much more of an equal footing. The shellacking the Niners handed the Rams reserves in Week 17 last year has stuck in the minds of McVay and his players, and with the two teams expected to be vying for the division title not facing off again until the final week of the season, the possible significance of this game is unlikely to be lost on either squad. Expect a furiously competitive and exciting encounter as McVay and Kyle Shanahan, the two brightest offensive minds in the game, do battle once more.

PREDICTED FINISH:

Rams: 11-5

49ers: 10-6

Seahawks: 6-10

Cardinals: 5-11