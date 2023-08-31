2023 AFC Notable Cuts: 5 best players to target for other teams ft. Bailey Zappe

Quarterback Bailey Zappe is among the NFL players who didn’t make the final cut with their respective squads. The New England Patriots excluded him from their 53-man active roster for the 2023 season, finalized at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29.

Other teams can claim Zappe through the waiver wire. Otherwise, he will be a free agent who can sign with any group that would show interest. Aside from him, here are five other players from AFC teams that could help other franchises.

Five notable AFC cuts during the 2023 roster deadline featuring Bailey Zappe

Releasing Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham meant that Mac Jones is the only quarterback left in the New England Patriots depth. Therefore, they will likely find Jones’ backup from those who were released or have been free agents earlier in the offseason.

Meanwhile, players released could perform well for another squad. Therefore, out of hundreds of athletes, here are five players from AFC teams who could contribute to their new clubs in 2023.

#5 – Austin Watkins Jr.

The former University of Alabama Birmingham standout showed promise after leading the Cleveland Browns in receiving yards during their first two 2023 preseason games. He had six receptions for 71 yards against the Washington Commanders and 139 yards and a touchdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, his stellar performances didn’t move the Browns’ top brass. They retained Michael Woods II, Jakeem Grant Sr., and Anthony Schwartz instead of Watkins. Cleveland’s crowded wide receiver rotation includes Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin.

#4 – Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens released Melvin Gordon a month after signing a one-year contract. He faced an uphill battle in making the final roster, with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill on the Ravens’ backfield rotation.

While he had a down season last year, Gordon had 918 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the Denver Broncos in 2021. The year before, he had 986 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had a 1,000-yard season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He could be a difference-maker for any team when healthy.

#3 – Chase Winovich

Winovich last played for the Cleveland Browns, tallying 20 tackles and a sack in eight games. The Houston Texans signed him during the 2023 offseason, but was released during the final roster cuts.

Like Bailey Zappe, Winovich also played for the New England Patriots. He spent his first three NFL seasons in Foxborough before getting traded during the 2022 offseason for linebacker Mack Wilson. Winovich had 5.5 sacks in 2019 and 2020.

#2 – Michael Dunn

Weirdly, the Cleveland Browns released Michael Dunn two hours after wishing him a happy birthday. But the undrafted guard from Maryland played 28 games in three seasons with the AFC North squad. He will be a handy addition to any team that wants to beef up their offensive line.

#1 – Bailey Zappe

The former Western Kentucky standout showed flashes of brilliance during his two starts for the Patriots last season. Bailey Zappe led the squad to victory in those starts, finishing with 781 yards and five touchdowns in four games.

Unfortunately, he struggled during the 2023 offseason and opted to check down more often when behind center. His regression led head coach Bill Belichick to part ways with the second-year player.

