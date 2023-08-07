2023 Fantasy Football: Top 5 handcuff WRs

The NFL's impending return on September 7 brings with it the return of NFL Fantasy Football.

Wide receivers are arguably the most important position on your fantasy team, as their production can mean victory (or defeat) for your league come December. Wide receivers such as Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp will have won many fantasy league's in recent years, as they had a telepathic connection with their QBs and were insanely productive.

Many of the top wideouts in fantasy are known as handcuffs. This means they're either the WR2 or WR3 on their team, but still have excellent value when it comes to fantasy football. Some players may be put off at the thought of drafting a player who isn't WR1, but this can give you an advantage because these players are likely to be facing inferior defensive players, too.

All stats referred to in this piece will be 1-point PPR, and stats come from fantasypros.com.

2023 NFL Fantasy Football: Top 5 handcuff WRs

#5 - Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

NFL - Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Quentin Johnston was taken 21st overall by the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft, so expect him to see the field early. Last season, star wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams missed a combined 11 games through injury.

Quentin Johnston fantasy football outlook in 2023

If Allen or Williams were to miss time in 2023, that would leave the door wide open for Johnston to cement himself as a starting wide receiver for this team. His current ADP is #107, and he's ranked as WR47, meaning you could snag Justin Herbert's potential new favorite target late in your drafts.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Johnston reportedly appears to be a “massive” part of the Chargers offensive scheme.



Johnston’s size has reportedly given the Chargers’ DB’s “several issues” so far at camp.



Kellen Moore (Chargers OC) said that… pic.twitter.com/lxOi5wDpHk Quentin Johnston TOASTED the Chargers starting defense for a TDJohnston reportedly appears to be a “massive” part of the Chargers offensive scheme.Johnston’s size has reportedly given the Chargers’ DB’s “several issues” so far at camp.Kellen Moore (Chargers OC) said that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

NFL - AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Gabe Davis was due a breakout season in 2022 after his electrifying performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 divisional round.

However, things didn't exactly go as planned for Davis last year as he amassed just 836 yards and seven touchdowns. This did make him WR36, however, and Davis should be fit and firing in 2023.

Gabe Davis fantasy football outlook for 2023

Davis nursed an ankle injury throughout 2022, and while he was solid, he should be even better this year as the man himself said he's feeling much healthier.

Teammate Stefon Diggs also predicted a breakout year for Davis, so watch this space. He's ranked as WR37 right now and has an ADP of #100 which could prove excellent value come the end of the season.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Is 2023 the year it happens for Bills receiver Gabe Davis? Teammate Stefon Diggs believes it is. nbcsports.com/nfl/profootbal…

2023 Fantasy Football: Top 5 handcuff WRs

#3 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Like the Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks took a swing at a wideout in round one of the 2023 NFL Draft, taking Jaxon Smith Njigba out of Ohio State.

Smith-Njigba may have D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for company in the WR room, but will likely see the field Week 1.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba fantasy football outlook for 2023

The Seahawks scored the ninth-most points in the NFL last season, meaning there'll likely be plenty of opportunities for Geno Smith to 'air it out' to the speedy Smith-Njigba, as well as keeping Metcalf and Lockett happy, too.

Smith-Njigba's current ADP is #85, and he's ranked as WR39. Geno Smith has already praised Smith-Njigba's impact during training camp, and if the two can have an instant rapport, there's no reason why he can't be a top-20 wideout at the end of the year.

#2 - Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

NFL - AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Boyd is the veteran of the Bengals' wide receiver room and is WR3 behind stars Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, both Chase and Higgins missed time through injury in 2022, allowing Boyd to step into a more prominent role. He ended 2022 as WR34, beating out the likes of Deebo Samuel and DeAndre Hopkins.

Tyler Boyd fantasy football outlook for 2023

Boyd will be WR3 entering the season once again, but in the likely case Chase or Higgins miss time, he is a more than adequate replacement. Boyd is part of an electrifying Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow. He will likely see plenty of targets, even if Chase and Higgins are available.

His ADP is currently at #143 overall, and he's ranked as WR58, meaning he could be snagged toward the end of your draft and still make an impact on your team.

#1 - Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas hasn't been the same player since winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, but if he can regain even a fraction of that form, he could be an excellent handcuff option.

Entering 2023, Thomas will likely be WR2 at best, behind sophomore star Chris Olave.

Michael Thomas fantasy football outlook for 2023

Could Michael Thomas return to health in 2023? The player himself said he's working toward being '100%' ready for the new campaign and will do so with a new QB, former Raiders star Derek Carr. Carr has helped WR in fantasy realms in the past, including helping Davante Adams end 2022 as WR3.

Thomas is available at a cut-price deal in redraft leagues as players are wary about his injury woes in recent years. He's currently ranked as WR44 and has an ADP of #102, which is crazy considering he set the all-time NFL receptions record just four years ago. Thomas may not be the player he once was, but is worth drafting as a handcuff on the chance he can recreate some magic.

NFL Network @nflnetwork



@derekcarrqb tells @DCarr8 he can't wait to play with @Cantguardmike in 2023.



: Back Together Weekend on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/KQ4gKhNAca "He looks like Michael Thomas to me."@derekcarrqb tells @DCarr8 he can't wait to play with @Cantguardmike in 2023.: Back Together Weekend on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/3QlBoT9

