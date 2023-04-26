2023 NFL Draft: 5 offensive tackles New York Giants should target

The New York Giants qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the Eli Manning days last season, making it past the Wildcard Round. However, they fell in the Divisional Round game to the Philadelphia Eagles in a closely fought affair.

One of the reasons for their loss was a need for proper offensive tackles in their O-line, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones kept getting hit. Brian Daboll and the Giants' front office can remedy the wrongs by drafting an elite offensive tackle in this year's draft.

We look at a few potential picks in this piece.

Offensive tackles New York Giants should target

Here are five top-notch offensive tackles the New York Giants should target ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:

#5 Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Harrison is a long, athletic tackle who ran the 40-yard dash in a stunningly fast 4.98 seconds.

He entered the 2023 NFL draft as a two-year starter at left tackle for Oklahoma. Harrison has been battle-tested at the highest level and consistently flashed the foot speed necessary to mirror opposing EDGE rushers.

Harrison is extra light on his feet and always looks to punish second-level defenders. Harrison could immediately compete for a starting gig.

#4 Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Wright has high-level experience at both left and right tackle, making him a good fit for the New York Giants, a team that needs help at both positions.

His tape against Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. was outstanding, as he allowed only one pressure and eight for the season.

#3 Broderick Jones, Georgia

The best offensive tackle coming out of the Georgia Bulldogs talent factory this year, Jones is an incredible athlete who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds.

He has excellent movement skills, and his ability to punish defenders in space is something to marvel at. Moreover, he possesses rare grip strength in his 10 5/8-inch hands.

#2 Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Johnson is the most versatile guard on this list and for good reason. He flawlessly moved from right guard in 2021 to left tackle in 2022, proving that he could protect the blindside at the next level.

He possesses elite length, which he uses to create separation between himself and opposing pass rushers. Johnson comes in at a mammoth 6' 6" and 310 pounds, ticking all the physical boxes you could want at the position.

#1 Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Peter Skoronski is that guy, and if the New York Giants snag him in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could have a world-beater for the next decade or so.

Skoronski allowed only six pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps in his third season as Northwestern’s starting left tackle. He should continue his top-notch college form to the NFL.

