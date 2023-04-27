2023 NFL Draft Predictions: Who will be the winners and losers in the first round?

The day has come, and the 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night with the first 31 prospects going off the draft board. Today will be the most important day for some well-deserved college ballers as they fulfill a lifelong dream.

Moreover, there are going to be some teams that will bottle their chance to select a high-caliber prospect in the first round. It always happens, and this year isn't going to be different. So, without further ado, let's look at three potential winners and two losers of the 2023 NFL draft first round.

Potential winners of 2023 NFL Draft first round

#1 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers sent a king's ransom to the Chicago Bears to move from pick nine to pick one. They did that to select their future quarterback, and now they have their pick of the bunch. The Panthers can't really go wrong with this pick, as they have two generational prospects in Bryce Young and CJ Stroud to choose from.

Young is the odds-on favorite to go number one and for good reason. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum has everything you would want in a quarterback.

He has quick processing and decision-making moving through progressions. He can evade rushers with ease both inside and outside of the pocket. Young is an excellent command of the playbook at the line of scrimmage and is accurate. He could serve as the Carolina Panthers QB of the present and future immediately after he walks into the practice facility.

#2 Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft as of the time of writing. There are five potential Pro Bowler QBs in this draft class, so if the Colts select a quarterback, they're already winners.

The Colts have been in quarterback purgatory since Andrew Luck retired in 2019, and Jim Irsay hasn't nailed his search for a replacement. The Colts have gone through a long list of washed-up veterans at QB, but it could all change on draft night.

If the Colts get one of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson or Hendon Hooker, they're most undoubtedly first-round winners.

#3 Chicago Bears

The Bears fleeced the entire NFL by getting the No. 1pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and immediately trading it away for a king's ransom. They also got elite wideout DJ Moore in the package deal. The Bears have their pick of defensive studs once the QB sweepstakes end.

As such, they could pick one of Jalen Carter, Tyree Wilson or Will Anderson Jr. The Bears have a decent team, but they're poor defensively. Moreover, if they aren't in the mood to select a defensive talent, they could get one of Paris Johnson or Peter Skoronski to shore up their offensive line.

Potential Losers of 2023 NFL Draft first round

#1 Houston Texans

The Texans just give off the vibe of wanting to do too much, and that shouldn't be the case.

They need to draft a win-now QB in this year's draft. So why are we hearing rumors that they want Will Levis or even a defensive contributor? The Texans front office should have only two names on their pick 2 lists: CJ Stroud and Bryce Young.

Of course, the Texans also have the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, judging by the rumors, they might also bottle that selection.

#2 New England Patriots

The most sensible pick the New England Patriots should make in this year's first round is selecting Zay Flowers.

The 5' 9" 182-pound wideout might be undersized, but he's easily one of the finest slot receivers in this year's draft. Furthermore, he played for Boston College, just a few miles away from Gillette Stadium, so the Patriots know what he's about.

However, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have been known to ignore drafting wideouts in the first round. We hope he curbs that habit this year, as his team is utterly thin at the wideout position. Zay Flowers could be that hometown hero Patriots fans can get behind.

