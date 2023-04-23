2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for Arizona Cardinals

After finishing 4-13, the Arizona Cardinals enter the 2023 NFL Draft with the intention of rebuilding around the players they already have.

The team's performance last season was far from what they had hoped for, but they have the No. 3 overall selection in the upcoming draft to deal with under new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

The Cardinals are in a great position to choose a mainstay-type player with the third overall selection. The team may also exchange the pick for compensation by sending it to one of the few organizations searching for their next franchise quarterback.

Here are the areas whre the Cardinals need to improve in the 2023 NFL Draft:

#1 Cornerback

Depending on how much you believe in Marco Wilson's ability to develop as a player, the Arizona Cardinals' reliance on him as their starting cornerback in 2023 could be either positive or negative.

Alongside him, Antonio Hamilton has demonstrated strong performances when it counts, and the team has recently acquired Rashad Fenton, a former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback.

If the Cards trade down from the No. 3 selection to a cornerback like Christian Gonzalez or Devon Witherspoon, they might be in a great position to choose an exceptional cornerback.

#2 Safety

The Arizona Cardinals' need for a safety has unexpectedly pushed up the draft board, with Budda Baker probably on his way out of Arizona. If Baker is dealt, a fresh face will be required to assist with solidifying the defensive line at a position that previously required no support.

The 2023 NFL draft group lacks a clear-cut safety prospect, but there are several prospects to watch and maybe sign for Arizona. The Cardinals should not consider any safety prospects in the top ten, but they might be in for some trade-downs or trade-ups on Days 2 or 3.

#3 Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins' impending loss means the Arizona Cardinals will eventually need a solution for the receiver position, so selecting a wideout in the third round is not inconceivable.

Arizona will essentially be left with relatively small wide receivers if Hopkins leaves. Greg Dortch, Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore do not have big statures. Zach Pascal, a seasoned player, is on the bigger end of the spectrum at 6' 2", but it's expected that he will contribute mostly to special teams.

The NFL draft is one resource the team has to deal with the problem. With two picks available in round three, the Cardinals could be compelled to use one of them to select a receiver. For SMU in 2022, Rashee Rice recorded 96 catches, 1,355 receiving yards and ten scores, so he could be an option.

What picks do Arizona Cardinals have in 2023?

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals will have eight selections. They were given compensatory picks in Rounds 3, 5 and 6 and will start with the third overall pick. Five of the original choices are still in the mix.

The full 2023 draft picks for the Arizona Cardinals are as follows.

1st Round: 3rd Overall

2nd Round: 34th Overall

3rd Round: 66th Overall

3rd Round: 96th overall (compensation pick)

4th Round: 105th Overall

5th Round: 168th overall (compensation pick)

6th Round: 180th Overall

6th Round: 213th overall (compensation pick)

