2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for Carolina Panthers

A couple of weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers moved from number nine to number one in the 2023 NFL draft. The rationale behind that was as clear as the wetness of water.

The Panthers made a trade to get their franchise QB of the present and future. They have got tired of rotating average veteran QBs and want to kickstart their playoff contention era.

We already know that the Panthers need a quarterback, but how about their other positions that need strengthening in the 2023 NFL draft. Keep reading to find out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What do the Carolina Panthers need in 2023 NFL Draft?

First things first, the Panthers need to draft a franchise QB. The Panthers were a quarterback away from making the playoffs last year as the conference winners, but Sam Darnold was not that guy.

The Panthers also need some bodies across other key positions, with two, in particular, being more pressing than the others. The Carolina Panthers have three significant needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

#1 Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers have scouted all four top QB prospects for this year's Draft class: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

The Panthers traded up to the first pick for a reason. They will select one of the four quarterback prospects and look to fill other depth chart holes with their five remaining picks.

The Carolina front office is leaning towards drafting the most NFL-ready QB in Bryce Young. Young’s pocket mobility would help the Panthers, especially if there's a regression from the offensive line.

He has excellent vision, especially for a sub-6' 3" quarterback, and his high release should help him avoid batted balls at the line. They should select him if the Panthers feel like his slender frame can hold up over two NFL contracts.

#2 EDGE rusher

With the Panthers converting to a 3-4 base front, their pass-rushing department could be revamped.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah would be a great addition to the Panthers squad in this year's draft. He comes in at 6' 3" and 255 pounds. He collected 19.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles for Kansas State in the last two seasons.

While he leaves a bit to be desired as a run defender, his pass-rushing prowess could be a significant boon for Carolina.

#3 Inside linebacker

The Carolina Panthers extended the contract of longtime inside linebacker option Shaq Thompson. He took a substantial pay cut but was given an extra year on his deal to be a long-term contributor to the new regime.

The Panthers could add a fresh face to the inside linebacker department through the NFL draft. We suggest that they set their sights on Tulane LB Dorian Williams. He has quality speed (4.49-second 40-yard dash at the combine) and size (6' 1" and 228 pounds) at the position and could be an excellent complement to Thompson.

What picks do Carolina Panthers have in 2023?

The Carolina Panthers have the following picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 1 overall (from CHI)

Round 2, Pick 39 overall

Round 3, Pick 93 overall (from SF)

Round 4, Pick 114 overall

Round 4, Pick 132 overall (from SF)

Round 5, Pick 145 overall

Everyone is talking about which QB the Panthers should select with the first overall pick of this month's draft. Of course, it's only natural, as you hardly see a tighter QB competition than the one between Bryce Young and CJ Stroud.

However, the Panthers need to buffer up other positions as well. If they can do that, they could be a problematic matchup for any franchise in the next few years.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes