The defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, are coming off an exceptional 2022 - 2023 NFL season. The Andy Reid-coached Chiefs have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but there is still room for improvement.

With less than two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, it's only fitting that we analyze the Chiefs' needs.

What do the Kansas City Chiefs need in the 2023 NFL draft?

The Kansas City Chiefs are a nightmare opponent for every NFL team due to their relentlessness on offense and tenacity on defense. The Chiefs ranked at the top in most offensive categories and were pretty decent on the defensive side. However, three positions need some reinforcement ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top 3 Needs for the Kansas City Chiefs

1. Wide Receiver

Some would scoff at this suggestion, as last season proved that the Chiefs didn't need an All-Pro caliber wideout to win the ring. While that may be true, the team has to continue staying ahead of the curve and improving at a skill position like the receiver room is essential.

The Chiefs added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in last year's free agency window, plus they drafted Skyy Moore and traded for Kadarius Toney midseason. All these moves contributed to their Super Bowl LVII victory.

The Chiefs could draft a high-ceiling wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft, and who better than Cedric Tillman. Tillman, a product of the University of Tennessee, has the size, strength, and the catch radius that makes him a unique talent. Furthermore, he should still be available in the second round. Adding Tillman would give the Chiefs a new dimension and provide Patrick Mahomes with another offensive target to terrorize the AFC.

2. Offensive Lineman

With Orlando Brown Jr. and a handful of stellar O-line studs leaving, it's high time that the Chiefs replenish. The Chiefs need to keep their offensive line a priority for as long as Mahomes is leading this team.

Several decent offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft could come in and start from day one, but a prospect seems tailor-made for Coach Reid's system. Darnell Wright is another prospect on the Tennessee Volunteers. Wright was the starting correct tackle at Tennessee and continued to show improvement each season from his freshman to senior seasons. He could still be available at pick 31, making him a solid pick-up for the Chiefs.

3. Defensive End/EDGE

Like with that offensive line, the Chiefs need an injection of youth at the defensive end position. How about they snag another George Karlaftis, a late first-round pick-up that proved solid at the final stretch of the 2022 season.

The 2023 Draft has a couple of decent defensive end prospects, and our favorite pick for the Chiefs would be Keion White. White is a tall, rangy, and versatile edge rusher, and could be used as a pass-rush specialist in his rookie year as he develops the rest of his game.

What Picks do the Kansas City Chiefs have in 2023?

Here are the Kansas City Chiefs' picks ahead of this month's NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 122 (from MIA)

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick 166

Round 6, Pick 178 (from CHI via MIA)

Round 6, Pick 217 (compensatory pick)

Round 7, Pick 249

Round 7, Pick 250 (compensatory pick)

