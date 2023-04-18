2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are fresh off another deep playoff run that left them without a Super Bowl appearance. This is a worrying trend for Kyle Shanahan's offensive juggernaut, and it's up to the front office to take the next step.

The first point of call would be the 2023 NFL Draft, which looks peppered with high-level talent. So, kindly join us as we look at the San Francisco 49ers' draft needs and potential picks ahead of this month's Draft.

What do the San Francisco 49ers need in the 2023 NFL draft?

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, but like they always say, there's always room for improvement. The 49ers require reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball. The team can rest easy on the offensive side of the ball, as they have some of the best offensive talents in the entire NFL.

Top 3 Needs for the San Francisco 49ers

The following is the 49ers' top needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Defensive End Linebacker Cornerback

1. Defensive End

Nick Bosa cannot do it all alone, even if his play on the gridiron might prove the complete opposite. Bosa is the 49ers' best defensive end by a mile, but they look relatively thin at the position barring the perennial All-Pro selection. At the moment, Clelin Ferrell and Drake Jackson are the two other notable defensive ends on the roster. The two have loads of potential, but San Francisco should avoid banking on just potential to help Bosa get through a 17-game season.

The 49ers could swing in the NFL Draft and select a prospect like Zach Harrison out of Ohio State. Harrison is a 6-foot-5 and 274 pounds specimen who should shape up well in the NFL. His frame, wingspan, pass-rush moves and dominance at the line would be an ideal fit in San Francisco. Plus, he gets to learn from Big Game Bosa in the meantime.

2. Linebacker

The San Francisco 49ers have Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw in the starting spots at the position, but they could use more depth behind them. The 49ers should pay rapt attention to the later picks of the 2023 Draft, as they could find their LB of the future on day two or three.

Texas LB Demarvion Overshown could be the perfect pick-up, as the linebacker showed out in his final college season. He finished with 46 stops in 2022 after having only 32 in 2021. Overshown would be a solid fit on the 49ers’ roster.

3. Cornerback

The 49ers need the cornerback depth to prevent a steep drop-off from Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir to their backups, but they also need more high-quality players to cover the abundance of wide receivers each contender in the NFC has. The Eagles could select a prospect like Jaylon Jones to plug that hole.

Jones is currently seen as a late draft pick ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he could fall nicely in the 49ers lap. Jones has an abundance of essential traits at his disposal.

The former five-star recruit is abnormally fluid and agile for his size. He's also exceedingly physical, and his technique is trending up fast. Let's see how he will fair in a loaded NFC Conference.

What picks do the San Francisco 49ers have in 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers have picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but none will be in the first two rounds. Here are their draft picks.

Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)

Round 3, Pick 101 (compensatory)

Round 3, Pick 102 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 155 (from Dolphins)

Round 5, Pick 164

Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 222 (from Broncos)

Round 7, Pick 247

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)

