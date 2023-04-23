2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are more in the news for shopping franchise cornerstone Derrick Henry rather than who they will select in the 2023 NFL Draft. That will be better for the Titans' fanbase, but such is how modern NFL franchises are run.

The Titans have six picks in next week's Draft, and their front office needs to be on high alert. In this article, we touch on their needs and how to address them.

What do Tennessee Titans need in 2023 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans need upgrades in the offense and defense, as Mike Vrabel's side left a lot to be desired in the 2022 season. Furthermore, they might need a running back if the rumors of Derrick Henry's departure are true.

The Titans will look at address their needs with a paltry six picks in next week's Draft. These are the three significant needs the Titans will look to address.

#1 Offensive Line

The Tennessee Titans' offensive line was in shambles for the entirety of the 2022 season. The Titans ended last year 26th in ESPN's pass block win rate (54%) and 32nd in collective pass blocking grade at Pro Football Focus.

The Titans could use an upgrade at OT in this year's Draft, and there's one name on everyone's lips for that super-important position. That name is Peter Skoronski, the consensus best O-line prospect in this year's Draft.

Skoronski allowed a solitary sack and six pressures in 457 pass-blocking snaps last season. Improving the offensive line is a goal for the Titans in this year's Draft, and they should be eager to get started. Furthermore, Peter Skoronski's versatility would be welcome in the, at times, stale Titans offensive line.

#2 Wide receiver

The Tennessee Titans have six wideouts on their roster, with Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips being familiar names. However, none of them are top-10 wideouts in the NFL. Hence, the Titans could draft a prospect to add depth to their expansive receiver room.

The Titans could draft Xavier Hutchinson, the best wideout in an exciting Iowa State University team, to beef up their receiving corps. Hutchinson is a smooth operator at 6' 2" and 203 pounds. He's reliable, even in traffic, and last year, put up a stat line of 107 catches, 1,171 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

#3 Cornerback

The Tennessee Titans have a bang-average cornerback room, with the likes of Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Caleb Farley being key contributors. The Titans could make do with an addition or two via the Draft, and we got the right solution.

The Titans should consider drafting South Carolina DB Cam Smith, a multifaceted defender with potential to be unlocked. Cam Smith is solid across the board, with all the needed tools, fluidity, explosiveness, physicality and ball dexterities to be a decent cover man. Moreover, he's a gnarly competitor in run support, with the versatility to play the slot or boundary.

What picks do Tennessee Titans have in 2023?

The Tennessee Titans have the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Round 1 (11)

Round 2 (41)

Round 3 (72)

Round 5 (147)

Round 6 (186)

Round 7 (228)

The Titans have their work cut out in this year's Draft and need to improve their record of drafting elite prospects. That has to happen this year if they want to make some noise in next year's postseason.

