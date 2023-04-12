2023 NFL Draft: Who are the top 5 linebacker prospects?

Although the 2023 NFL Draft class may not have linebackers as good as in previous years, there are still a few treasures to be uncovered.

Teams have already signed the most notable free-agent linebackers. Before the NFL Draft, only a select few starting-caliber talents are still free to satisfy team needs. The majority of teams have already filled their most pressing positions with free agents.

However, there would still be takers for the best linebackers in the draft. We have listed here the top 5 linebackers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#5 - Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Daiyan Henley at NFL Combine

Daiyan Henley racked up 106 tackles, three forced fumbles, four sacks, one pass breakup, and one interception last season. He is a strong, quick defensive player with good creative playing skills.

Henley appears to be a three-down starter in the making. He put on a good showing in the Senior Bowl thanks to a productive practice schedule. He quickly ran to the ball and showed the quickness and agility required to cover.

Henley has good stature, and if he excels at passing coverage in the NFL, he will be a top player.

#4 - Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Henry To’oTo’o at NFL Combine

In Alabama, Henry To'oTo'o established himself as a reliable influence at the heart of the field. Though he may lack the skills necessary to be a brilliant playmaker, he does what he is asked to do well.

To'oTo'o might be selected in rounds two or three. But the team that chooses him might want to let him observe a superior linebacker to see if he can pick up any new skills to add to his toolbox.

To'oTo'o typically stays in the right place and is in control at all times. He needs to greatly improve as an open-field tackler because his coverage is only decent.

#3 - Noah Sewell, Oregon

Noah Sewell at NFL Combine

After a successful tenure in Utah, Sewell followed in the footsteps of his elder brother and joined Oregon as a recognized five-star prospect. He did so while passing on offers from schools like LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, and several others.

Noah Sewell, who led the Ducks in tackles in 2020 and was selected as the PAC-12's Defensive Freshman of the Year by the league's managers, instantly measured up to promises.

Before quickly transitioning to the NFL, Noah Sewell went on to receive first- and second-team All-Conference recognition in his last two campaigns in college.

In all three seasons, he recorded 218 tackles, including 20.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks, leading to six forced fumbles.

#2 - Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Drew Sanders at NFL Combine

Irrespective of their position, Drew Sanders excelled just as much as anybody in collegiate football. Sanders, who has impressed in conventional linebacker and edge rusher roles, is unquestionably among the top talents in the 2023 draft class.

He needs to play in a hybrid position at the next level, similar to Micah Parsons. All of his prowess will be showcased there. He is a tremendously talented player, a big-time pass rusher, a competent run defender, and good in coverage.

#1 - Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Trenton Simpson at NFL Combine

Every team that needs a linebacker should have Trenton Simpson on their sheet. He is such a defensive powerhouse that even referring to him as just a linebacker does him an injustice.

Simpson possesses the quickness and strength of an edge rusher, the coverage flexibility of a safety, and the intuitive abilities of a traditional linebacker. Simpson is proficient in all areas of the defensive zone, including the backfield, the slot, and even as a safety.

