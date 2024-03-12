2024 free agency: Ranking every RB move feat. Josh Jacobs to Packers and more

The 2024 NFL free agency has begun, and there have already been a fair share of blockbusters. The league will look very different in 2024, with players moving from lottery teams to contenders and vice versa.

In this article, we focus on ranking every running back move in 2024 free agency. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Free agency began on Monday, and many stellar deals opened the busiest period in the NFL offseason.

While the moves will be official on Wednesday, it didn't stop teams from swinging big in free agency. The biggest names have been snapped up, but some All-Pro caliber talents are still available.

Here's a look at the running back moves in 2024 free agency:

#8 Antonio Gibson - New England Patriots, three years, $11.25M

Gibson is set to become the first starting running back of the Jerod Mayo dispensation in New England.

He will be tasked with working with a new quarterback following the Mac Jones trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#7 Gus Edwards - Los Angeles Chargers, two years, $6.5M

Edwards has joined the Los Angeles Chargers to compete for the running back spot in LA.

Edwards will likely be joined by a rookie running back after the 2024 NFL Draft, so it will be an exciting time in Los Angeles.

#6 Devin Singletary - New York Giants, three years, $16.5M

The Giants have signed Devin Singletary to replace Saquon Barkley.

Singletary is a significantly cheaper option, but he's not as electric in the backfield as Barkley. Former head coach of the year Brian Daboll will have his work cut out to avoid a slump in rushing productivity.

#5 D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears, three years, $24M

Caleb Williams (or Justin Fields) is set to get a new running back in Chicago.

Swift is a recent Pro Bowler and has playoff experience. He should be a plus to the Bears as they try to rebuild after a barren last couple of years in Chicago.

#4 Austin Ekeler - Washington Commanders, two years, $11.43M

Austin Ekeler has departed from the Los Angeles Chargers and gets to continue his career with the Washington Commanders.

Ekeler is a threat in the air and on the ground and should slot into the Commanders' offense pretty seamlessly.

#3 Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans, three years, $24M

Pollard will always be the running back who outplayed Ezekiel Elliott and necessitated his release from the Dallas Cowboys.

With his love for Tennessee, he will get the chance to build a legacy away from the watchful eyes of Jerry Jones. Pollard will replace Derrick Henry in Tennessee, bringing quickness, speed and explosiveness to the Titans' offense.

The team clearly wants to move in a different direction after Henry's power-running days, and Pollard is the prime back to usher in a new era.

#2 Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles, three years, $37.75M

Barkley has joined the New York Giants' arch-rivals and already got into a feud with a legendary Giants running back. However, the deal to join the Philadelphia Eagles was clearly too good to resist.

Barkley will join the Eagles and make the team instantly better. The all-purpose back shouls be a nice one-two punch with Jalen Hurts, and the franchise will surely be a threat in the next few years.

#1 Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers, four years, $48M

Jacobs is two seasons removed from winning the rushing title as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers are cleaning a house after the departures of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Jacobs will lead the team's new charge with Jordan Love as QB.