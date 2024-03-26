2024 NFL Christmas Day Games: League clarifies position on holiday despite weekday concerns

The NFL has scheduled games for Christmas Day in the past two years. In 2022, the league scheduled three games for Yuletide as it was a Sunday. Due to the game's high viewership, the NFL relaunched the effort in 2023, with Christmas falling on a Monday.

Despite the fact that Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday in 2024, the league is reportedly planning to play a game on Christmas Day again.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that the NFL has changed its mind about this year's Christmas Day after seeing the enormous viewership that last year's games generated. The NFL senior vice president of media distribution Hans Schroeder informed Wall Street Journal last year that if Christmas Day falls on a Tuesday or Wednesday, the league will not hold games on the holiday.

The league will still find it difficult to reserve games for Wednesday. The teams slated to play on Christmas Day in 2024 might need to move their previous game to the Thursday or Friday before Christmas week. Or maybe bye weeks will be used more inventively, allowing the teams to take the previous weekend off so they can recover for Wednesday.

The NFL has decided to play a game on Christmas this year, as reported by Jonathan Jones and ESPN's Adam Schefter. It seems the league has evaluated the ratings for its Christmas slate over the past two years and doesn't want to lose out on the huge views in 2024.

UPDATE: The NFL plans on hosting two games on Christmas Day this year as a double-header.

NFL Christmas Day Games: Which teams played on December 25 last year?

There were three games scheduled for Christmas Day in the NFL last year. Kickoff for the first game of the day was at 1 p.m., involving the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles played in an NFC East clash at 4:30 p.m. after the first game. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers squared off in the final game of the day at 8:15 p.m.

Below are the outcomes of every Christmas Day game played in 2023:

Kansas City Chiefs (14) - Las Vegas Raiders (20)

Philadelphia Eagles (33) - New York Giants (25)

San Francisco 49ers (19) - Baltimore Ravens (33)

Which NFL teams should play on Christmas Day in 2024?

Christmas falls on a Wednesday in 2024, in between Weeks 16 and 17. According to reports, teams slated to play on Christmas Day this year must have played on Saturday the week prior, giving them a typical amount of time to recover from the last game.

At this point, it's hard to predict which teams will play on Christmas Day this year. However, we should have more insight when the full NFL schedule is released on May 9. One would assume the league will figure things out such that at least two Super Bowl contenders are in action on Christmas Day this year.