2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams that cannot afford to miss out on Joe Alt feat. New York Jets and more

Joe Alt was a star at college, and the offensive tackle gained quite a reputation with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Alt comes from a sporting family, and his dad is former Kansas City Chief John Alt. He also has a brother, Mark Alt, who plays professional ice hockey as a defenseman.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, some teams should target the offensive tackle. Let's examine three such teams:

#1 New York Jets

The New York Jets need reinforcements at the offensive line, and what's a more considerable reinforcement than selecting Joe Alt? Alt could become an instant starter on the Jets' offense.

The Jets would be a solid landing spot for the Notre Dame product, as he would have the chance to protect Aaron Rogers. Rogers only lasted four snaps in his debut season in New York, so Alt should bring some renewed faith in the Jets' front office.

#2 New York Giants

Another franchise that could afford to take advantage of generational talent in Alt is the New York Giants. The Giants fan base is understandably tired of Evan Neal and need an elite replacement for the disappointing Neal.

Joe Alt would be the perfect like-for-like replacement and form a solid tandem with Andrew Thomas on the O-line.

#3 Los Angeles Rams

This might require trading up, but it could be worth it for Sean McVay's team. The Rams still need to replace the legendary Andrew Whitworth. Drafting Joe Alt could end the search for Whitworth's long-term successor.

Furthermore, Alt is a fearsome blocker and should help prolong Matthew Stafford's career, as he translates his collegiate talents to the big leagues.

2024 NFL Draft first-round order

Here's a look at the current order for round one of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs