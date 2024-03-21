2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams most likely to trade down feat. New England Patriots

The 2024 NFL draft is quickly approaching as it is set to begin on April 25 in Detroit. This three-day annual event is one of the most important parts of each offseason for every team. The draft offers a chance to address holes on a team's roster, while also providing one of the best ways to build for the future.

While the draft order is pre-determined, several teams will likely execute trades during the course of the draft. Some teams may try to move up to grab a prospect projected to be selected higher than their current picks, while others will trade back to accumulate more total draft picks.

Here are three teams who are the most likely candidates to trade down and potentially assist their rebuilds.

2024 NFL Draft's top trade-back candidates

#3, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers currently own the fifth-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. What makes this pick potentially more valuable to other teams than it is to them is that they already have their long-term quarterback in Justin Herbert. They will likely be able to flip the selection for a massive haul of picks to a team that needs a quarterback, if they choose to do so.

The Chargers have some holes to address, especially on their offense, after parting ways with Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams during the 2024 NFL offseason. They may be targeting a wide receiver in the first round and could use their fifth pick to take one. The depth of this position could still allow them to trade back and get an elite prospect, while also adding more picks.

#2, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting situation during the 2024 NFL offseason. While they are surely in the market of finding a new quarterback, they have many areas on their roster that need to be upgraded. They seem to be headed toward a full rebuild after Jerod Mayo was hired to replace Bill Belichick.

With the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft for a class that is considered to have three obvious top quarterback prospects, the Patriots may only have the opportunity to select the third that is still remaining. If they aren't sold on this option, they could instead trade back, acquire more picks, and target one of the quarterbacks in the next tier. This could include JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix Jr.

#1, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly already announced that they are open to receiving offers for their fourth-overall pick. Like the Chargers, they also already have their quarterback in Kyler Murray. In a similar situation, they could look to trade out of their spot and acquire a package of draft picks from a team that needs a quarterback.

The Cardinals are another rebuilding team that has many holes to address as they look to shape their roster for potential future success. The more picks they have in the 2024 NFL draft, the better chance they have of speeding up their rebuild. This suggests that trading back could be their most beneficial option.