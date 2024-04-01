2024 NFL Draft predictions: 5 under-the-radar prospects whose stock could rise feat. Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

The 2024 NFL draft is less than a month away as all teams are preparing their draft boards and coming up with a strategy. While most around the NFL are well aware of all of the top prospects in this year's draft class, sometimes it's the under-the-radar selections that make the biggest impact on draft day.

Each prospect entering the 2024 NFL draft is graded and ranked along with all of the other players in their position. They have opportunities to increase their draft stock during several off-season activities, such as the NFL Combine and their college Pro Days.

Here are five prospects who have made the most of their workouts and could be on the rise ahead of the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL Draft predictions: 5 post-Combine risers to watch out for

NFL Combine

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

#1 - Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU Tigers

Malik Nabers has been one of the hyped wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. He is projected to be among the top three players selected for this position. His teammate Brian Thomas Jr. has been more under the radar but could be climbing up many draft boards after recording 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine and measuring 6'3" tall with a 38.5-inch vertical jump.

#2 - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M Aggies

Inside linebackers aren't a premium position by NFL standards, but having an elite one can make a major impact on an entire defense. They receive much less hype than defenders who play on the edge, but versatile options can be hard to come by.

Edgerrin Cooper could be a sneaky difference-maker and may climb up draft boards after an impressive 4.51-second 40-yard dash at 230 pounds.

#3 - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Sooners

Offensive tackles are always a desirable position for many teams during any NFL draft. They often anchor blocking schemes and have just as much of an impact on the rushing attack as the passing game.

Some of the top prospects, like Joe Alt at Olumuyiwa Fashanu, have been in the spotlight, but Tyler Guyton is a name to watch. He has all the tools to be elite without all the hype.

#4 - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo Rockets

Most cornerbacks fit one of two profiles, either as big and physical defenders or speedy coverage specialists. The most elite players in this position have both, and Quinyon Mitchell appears to have that rare combination. At a height of 6-foot-0, he is bigger for a cornerback, but he still recorded a blazing 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash, making him one of the fastest overall prospects.

#5 - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan Broncos

After quarterbacks, a legitimate case can be made that edge rushers are the important NFL players. They can completely disrupt a game like few others, which is why they are always so popular toward the top of any NFL draft.

Marshawn Kneeland has been flying under the radar but could potentially be a top prospect. He ran the fastest times of any player in his position at both agility drills during the NFL Combine.