2024 NFL free agency predictions - EDGE edition: Josh Allen headlines a strong class

The 2024 NFL free agency period is officially set to kick off on March 13 when the calendar transitions to the new league year. All teams will have until that date to secure any of their pending free agents with a new contract. Failure to do so will allow them to join any team in free agency that offers them a deal.

Edge rushers are consistently among the most important targets to watch as they play in one of the most pivotal positions in the NFL. They can directly impact the outcome of games like few others, so the elite edge players are always desirable assets. The 2024 NFL offseason could feature several of them becoming free agents.

NFL free agency: Top EDGE available this year

Josh Allen

Just about every NFL team has a high priority on finding impact players on the edge of their defense. While they can be extremely useful in run support by not allowing opposing running backs to bounce plays to the outside, the best players in this position are known for their pass-rushing abilities.

Pressuring opposing quarterbacks can change the dynamic of an entire defense, as doing so successfully often disrupts the offensive passing schemes. Quarterbacks need time to let most plays develop, but string-edge players can negate this strategy.

This contributes to the importance of just about every defense putting a premium on finding edge rushers for their defenses. The 2024 NFL free agency period is loaded with talented players who have found plenty of success in recent years.

Josh Allen and Brian Burns are among the most desirable targets this year. They are both pending free agency this offseason, and if they become available, they will likely have a massive market of interested teams. The list goes beyond the two studs, including many capable contributors such as Danielle Hunter and Jadeveon Clowney, who have been consistently productive pass rushers.

Here are the top 10 EDGE players who are scheduled to become free agents in 2024:

Josh Allen Brian Burns Danielle Hunter Bryce Huff Za'Darius Smith Jadeveon Clowney Chase Young Josh Uche Jonathan Greenard Leonard Floyd

NFL free agency predictions 2024

Brian Burns

Here are some predictions for where the top EDGE players could land during the 2024 NFL offseason:

Josh Allen - Denver Broncos Brian Burns - Houston Texans Danielle Hunter - Baltimore Ravens Bryce Huff - New York Jets Za'Darius Smith - Jacksonville Jaguars Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers Chase Young - Cleveland Browns Josh Uche - New England Patriots Jonathan Greenard - New Orleans Saints Leonard Floyd - Buffalo Bills